J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 25,083 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,083 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,142,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,721,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825,015 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 2nd quarter worth $5,584,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 547.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 288,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 243,541 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,248.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 211,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,201,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 189,535 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,103 over the last three months.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Price Performance

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $20.71 and a twelve month high of $26.97.

