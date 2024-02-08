J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,086 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,015 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Bank of Hawaii worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 81,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 23,074 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,652,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,789,000 after buying an additional 590,492 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2,197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

NYSE:BOH opened at $60.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $78.79.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.03 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

