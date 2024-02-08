J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,992 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.86.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CHKP opened at $164.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.54. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $166.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

