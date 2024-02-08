J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 713 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $5,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at about $2,531,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 315.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,675,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,364,000 after buying an additional 2,031,168 shares in the last quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth about $10,938,000. Honeycomb Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 320.0% in the second quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,823,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth about $24,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $60.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.03. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $60.28 and a 52-week high of $95.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.