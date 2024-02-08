J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 73,100 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 73,100 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Ultra Clean worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth about $300,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 16.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 22.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth about $825,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth about $2,874,000. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UCTT shares. TheStreet raised Ultra Clean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $40.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $41.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day moving average is $31.17.

In related news, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 3,720 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $97,687.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,608 shares in the company, valued at $698,726.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 3,720 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $97,687.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,608 shares in the company, valued at $698,726.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 4,200 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $112,182.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,408 shares in the company, valued at $598,517.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,609 shares of company stock valued at $342,943 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

