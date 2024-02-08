J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $4.69 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TEL opened at $141.99 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $146.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TE Connectivity

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.