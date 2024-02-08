J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $5.03 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,029,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its stake in Albemarle by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Albemarle from $308.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.16.

Albemarle Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $115.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $108.39 and a 1 year high of $293.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.19.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

