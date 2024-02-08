J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,384 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after acquiring an additional 65,516 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in DexCom by 3,596.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in DexCom by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $126.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.57. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $139.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.13, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 3,978 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $491,800.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,452,751.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 3,978 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $491,800.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,452,751.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $192,644.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,527,797.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,785. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

