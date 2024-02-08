J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 162,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.2% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 222,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 12,909 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KDP. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of KDP stock opened at $31.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $36.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.09. The company has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.