J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 82,038 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,410,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 57.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 117.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX stock opened at $86.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $92.04.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $4,890,942.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,156.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,093. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $4,890,942.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,156.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,547,701 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

