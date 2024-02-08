J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $103.71 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $123.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $345,045.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,856.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,351 shares of company stock worth $1,193,213. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.