Jack Henry & Associates’ (JKHY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.46.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $169.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $174.64.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,155,000 after buying an additional 922,054 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,640,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,696,000 after buying an additional 726,875 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 861.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 547,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,622,000 after buying an additional 490,623 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,119,000 after buying an additional 433,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 912.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 362,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,037,000 after buying an additional 326,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

