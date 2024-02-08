Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 629.4% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,354,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,094,000 after buying an additional 1,169,217 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,449,000 after purchasing an additional 798,125 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,946,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,345,000 after purchasing an additional 529,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,891,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $143.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $143.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.20.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 18.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $851,581.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,240,379.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $851,581.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 581,138 shares in the company, valued at $74,240,379.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,190. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.11.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

