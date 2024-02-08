Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Price Target Increased to $161.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $161.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on J. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered Jacobs Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $152.11.

Shares of J stock opened at $143.58 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $143.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.20.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 18.57%.

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $910,708.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 556,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,020,696.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,719 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,418.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $910,708.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 556,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,020,696.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,190. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

