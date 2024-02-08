Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $143.93 and last traded at $139.19, with a volume of 209144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $137.00.

The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.11.

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $910,708.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 556,439 shares in the company, valued at $76,020,696.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $454,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,474,274.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $910,708.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 556,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,020,696.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,832 shares of company stock worth $3,112,190. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of J. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.20 and a 200 day moving average of $132.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

