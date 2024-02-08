Jayne Cottam Purchases 348 Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) insider Jayne Cottam bought 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £149.64 ($187.59).

Jayne Cottam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 5th, Jayne Cottam bought 728 shares of Assura stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £327.60 ($410.68).

Assura Trading Down 0.4 %

AGR opened at GBX 43.32 ($0.54) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -722.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. Assura Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 38.38 ($0.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 54.95 ($0.69). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21.

Assura Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5,000.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGR. Shore Capital began coverage on Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Assura from GBX 52 ($0.65) to GBX 53 ($0.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Assura from GBX 49 ($0.61) to GBX 51 ($0.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 56.25 ($0.71).

About Assura

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

