JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $45.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. 403,696 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 704,681 shares.The stock last traded at $36.89 and had previously closed at $35.79.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FROG. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

Get JFrog alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FROG

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of JFrog

In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $214,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 507,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,891.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other JFrog news, Director Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 339,109 shares in the company, valued at $9,115,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $214,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 507,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,891.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 412,243 shares of company stock worth $13,722,858 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 9.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in JFrog by 2,303.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in JFrog by 74.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in JFrog by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter valued at $10,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Stock Up 5.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.53 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.54.

About JFrog

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.