Jonathan Vassil Sells 916 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $17,147.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,736.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jonathan Vassil also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Toast alerts:

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Jonathan Vassil sold 1,765 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $30,693.35.

Toast Stock Up 4.6 %

NYSE TOST opened at $19.26 on Thursday. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average of $18.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Toast during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Toast during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TOST shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Toast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Toast from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Toast

About Toast

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.