JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.6% of JSF Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $480,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 236,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,176 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.2 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $175.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $178.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

