Karlton D. Johnson Sells 370 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $83.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.63. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 41.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 14.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Microchip Technology by 85.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 355,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,817,000 after acquiring an additional 163,437 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 25.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCHP. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

