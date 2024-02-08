Karyopharm Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,694 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,825% compared to the typical daily volume of 75 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 98.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,966,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 27.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,652,000 after buying an additional 2,465,093 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $4,265,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1,288.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,210,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 56,803.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,991,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,113 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KPTI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

KPTI stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $174.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of -0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

