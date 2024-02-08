Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 1,556 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 30.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Kroger by 7.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Down 0.8 %

KR opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 45.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens lowered their target price on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.30.

Get Our Latest Report on Kroger

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.