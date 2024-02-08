Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 744 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,553,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,908 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,042,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,959,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $438,807,000 after purchasing an additional 540,483 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 3,864.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 420,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,220,000 after purchasing an additional 410,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 314.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,945,000 after purchasing an additional 362,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LDOS. TheStreet lowered shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Argus raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.36.

Shares of LDOS opened at $113.08 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.32.

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

