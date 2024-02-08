Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AES by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

AES Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AESC opened at $65.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.73. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $97.63.

AES Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.7188 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

