Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $442,000 Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,745,578,000 after buying an additional 3,116,792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,380,814,000 after acquiring an additional 455,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,584,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $933,087,000 after acquiring an additional 25,333 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $396,532,000 after acquiring an additional 54,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at $907,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,482. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.83.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE:DRI opened at $166.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

