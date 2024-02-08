Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $453,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,019,000. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,605,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,683,000 after purchasing an additional 75,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 20,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV opened at $68.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.79 and its 200-day moving average is $67.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

