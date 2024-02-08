Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $536,000 Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 79.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after buying an additional 1,547,030 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Nutrien by 5.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Nutrien Stock Down 1.4 %

NTR stock opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.23. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

