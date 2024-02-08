Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 124,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,159,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 11,523 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TER. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

In other news, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,621.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,944. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne stock opened at $97.51 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $119.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

