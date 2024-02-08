Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $509,000 in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGGR opened at $29.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $30.01.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

