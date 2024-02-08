Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $593,000 in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,604,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 33,155 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,822,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 228,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $50.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.86.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

