Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $370,013,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,494 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,844,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,289 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,353 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $91.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.82. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $92.45.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.12%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

