Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the second quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $106.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $145.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.73.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

