Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 4,136 Shares of Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Amplify High Income ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YYY. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 58,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 59,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 73,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of YYY stock opened at $11.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.45. Amplify High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Amplify High Income ETF Profile

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

