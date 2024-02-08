Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes $553,000 Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $113,000.

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.77. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $42.15.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

