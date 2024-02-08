Keybank National Association OH Buys 276 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,506,000 after buying an additional 59,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,287,000 after buying an additional 27,342 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,176.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,767,000 after buying an additional 828,904 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 25.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 561,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,154,000 after buying an additional 114,500 shares during the period.
Wingstop Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of WING stock opened at $292.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.57 and a 200 day moving average of $210.11. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.30, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.65.
Wingstop Profile
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.
