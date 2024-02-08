Keybank National Association OH Sells 212 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 31.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

ZBRA opened at $247.11 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $194.59 and a one year high of $340.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

