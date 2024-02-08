Keybank National Association OH Sells 40,650 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Free Report) by 63.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,650 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the third quarter valued at about $517,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the third quarter valued at about $319,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 39.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 177,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 50,425 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 18.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the third quarter valued at about $309,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMST opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average is $21.24. TimkenSteel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.97 million, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51.

In other TimkenSteel news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 2,000 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $41,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,171.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 2,000 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $41,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,171.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,340 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $149,442.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,687.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,648. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

