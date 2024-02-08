Keybank National Association OH Sells 40,650 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Free Report) by 63.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,650 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the third quarter valued at about $517,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the third quarter valued at about $319,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 39.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 177,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 50,425 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 18.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the third quarter valued at about $309,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TimkenSteel Price Performance
TMST opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average is $21.24. TimkenSteel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.97 million, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About TimkenSteel
TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TimkenSteel
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Can Etsy stock craft rebound with support from big investor?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 education stocks breaking out on a hiring spree
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- e.l.f. Beauty on a shelf; a good time to buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.