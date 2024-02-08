KeyCorp Weighs in on Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Inspire Medical Systems in a research report issued on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Fishbin expects that the company will earn ($1.21) per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inspire Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on INSP. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.92.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $202.16 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $123.27 and a 52-week high of $330.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.38 and a 200-day moving average of $194.45.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,471,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,437,000 after buying an additional 1,397,510 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6,846.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,229,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,175 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 72.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 976,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,870,000 after purchasing an additional 411,480 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 648.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 304,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,023,000 after purchasing an additional 264,139 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.