KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $92.00 to $108.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KKR. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $94.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $95.47. The stock has a market cap of $83.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.89.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $903.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.12 million. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.