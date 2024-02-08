KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Given New $13.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.17.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE KREF opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.20. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 384.64 and a quick ratio of 384.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.97%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -220.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 330.9% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,516,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,731,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,154,000 after purchasing an additional 592,973 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,260,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,930,000 after acquiring an additional 280,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Get Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

