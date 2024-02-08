KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $14.50 to $13.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 494144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 384.64 and a quick ratio of 384.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.46 million, a P/E ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -573.31%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

