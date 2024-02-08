KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $14.50 to $13.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 494144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.
Read Our Latest Report on KREF
Institutional Trading of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Down 13.9 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 384.64 and a quick ratio of 384.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.46 million, a P/E ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.01.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -573.31%.
About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- What are specialty REITs? How to invest in them
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Miso Robotics stock: Is an IPO coming soon?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.