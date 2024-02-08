Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 0.3 %

KNX opened at $60.31 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.73 and a one year high of $61.92. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.37.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

