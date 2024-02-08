Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS) Insider Andrew G. Inglis Sells 182,948 Shares

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Free Report) insider Andrew G. Inglis sold 182,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 549 ($6.88), for a total value of £1,004,384.52 ($1,259,100.56).

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LON KOS opened at GBX 445 ($5.58) on Thursday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of GBX 426.36 ($5.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 693.25 ($8.69). The stock has a market cap of £2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,495.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 519.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 560.46.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

