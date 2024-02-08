Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS) Insider Andrew G. Inglis Sells 182,948 Shares

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Free Report) insider Andrew G. Inglis sold 182,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 549 ($6.88), for a total value of £1,004,384.52 ($1,259,100.56).
Kosmos Energy Stock Performance
Shares of LON KOS opened at GBX 445 ($5.58) on Thursday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of GBX 426.36 ($5.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 693.25 ($8.69). The stock has a market cap of £2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,495.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 519.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 560.46.
About Kosmos Energy
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kosmos Energy
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Can Etsy stock craft rebound with support from big investor?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 education stocks breaking out on a hiring spree
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- e.l.f. Beauty on a shelf; a good time to buy
Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.