Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.20) Per Share (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Kymera Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.20) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.77). Leerink Partnrs has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kymera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.62) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.01) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.94) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.58) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kymera Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

KYMR stock opened at $33.79 on Thursday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $37.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.77.

In other news, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $74,401.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,348.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $74,401.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,348.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $300,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,999 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 352.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

