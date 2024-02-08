L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Holdings Decreased by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $209.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.95. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $219.31. The company has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.29.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

