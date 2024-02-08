Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.06% of Lamar Advertising worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 41.4% in the third quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 210,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,557,000 after purchasing an additional 61,563 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 8.2% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth $1,727,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.6% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 27,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.2 %

LAMR stock opened at $104.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $77.21 and a 52-week high of $112.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

