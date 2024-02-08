Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stake Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 57,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Lamb Weston worth $43,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 37.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.11.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $100.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.94. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 18.73%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

