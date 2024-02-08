Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,106,300 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 135,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of Las Vegas Sands worth $50,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 1.1 %

LVS opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.77 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.32% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the casino operator to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LVS. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Las Vegas Sands

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.