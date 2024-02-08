Lear (NYSE:LEA) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $134.36, but opened at $128.00. Lear shares last traded at $134.76, with a volume of 154,888 shares.

The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEA. Barclays cut their target price on Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LEA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $402,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lear

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Lear by 154.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter worth about $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Lear by 65.4% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 90.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Down 2.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.42. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About Lear

(Get Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.