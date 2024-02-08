Leerink Partnrs Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. Leerink Partnrs has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.56.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $86.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.01 and a 200-day moving average of $73.55. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $94.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,906,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,545.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,545.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,283 shares of company stock worth $9,714,586 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.